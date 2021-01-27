Manna (MANNA) Price Reaches $0.0034

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Manna has a market cap of $2.84 million and $4.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Manna has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,293.34 or 0.99833380 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,948,624 coins and its circulating supply is 838,236,003 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

