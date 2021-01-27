Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $29.57. 2,594,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,386,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.15.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

