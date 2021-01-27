Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Down 5.5%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s share price fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.07. 1,494,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,065,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.07.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 72.16% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter.

In other Marin Software news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $29,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

