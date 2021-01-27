MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Truist

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.
Shares of HZO stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.79.
In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 4,371 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $153,334.68. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MarineMax by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
