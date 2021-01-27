MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Truist

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of HZO stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 4,371 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $153,334.68. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MarineMax by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

