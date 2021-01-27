Mark Zuckerberg Sells 5,828 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50.

On Friday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50.

On Friday, January 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total transaction of $11,606,807.50.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $11,264,470.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $12,055,202.50.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00.

Shares of FB stock traded down $9.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,653,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,580,502. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $775.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.24.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.