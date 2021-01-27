Mark Zuckerberg Sells 5,828 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50.
- On Friday, January 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50.
- On Monday, January 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total transaction of $11,606,807.50.
- On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $11,264,470.00.
- On Friday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50.
- On Monday, January 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $12,055,202.50.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00.
- On Tuesday, December 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00.
Shares of FB stock traded down $9.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,653,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,580,502. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $775.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.24.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
