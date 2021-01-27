MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
MarketAxess has increased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years.
Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $509.81 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $550.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.88.
In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.82.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
