MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $509.81 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $550.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.88.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.82.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

