MarketPeak Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00051885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00133216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00297820 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00070261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00071238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00037634 BTC.

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

MarketPeak can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

