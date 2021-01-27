Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (MKS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON: MKS):

1/20/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

MKS stock opened at GBX 144.65 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.55).

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

