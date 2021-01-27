Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Coverage Initiated at Peel Hunt

Equities research analysts at Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MRLWF opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Marlowe has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Get Marlowe alerts:

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.