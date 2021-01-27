Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Coverage Initiated at Peel Hunt

Equities research analysts at Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:MRLWF opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Marlowe has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $7.60.
Marlowe Company Profile
Read More: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.