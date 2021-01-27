Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report $723.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $807.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $636.72 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

NYSE VAC opened at $136.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $157.67.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,846,000 after acquiring an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,412,000 after acquiring an additional 254,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after buying an additional 100,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 243,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

