Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.70.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLM stock opened at $293.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $319.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.