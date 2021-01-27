Martin Midstream Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 93.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

MMLP stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 2.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

