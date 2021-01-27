Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 5.3%

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.94 and last traded at $51.14. Approximately 14,146,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 9,367,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CSFB boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,783 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,020,000 after acquiring an additional 623,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,471,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,429,000 after acquiring an additional 401,247 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

