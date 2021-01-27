Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) (LON:MVI) Insider Acquires £10,700 in Stock

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) (LON:MVI) insider Peter Rioda bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £10,700 ($13,979.62).

LON MVI traded down GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 106.87 ($1.40). 29,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,861. The company has a market capitalization of £61.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.74. Marwyn Value Investors Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 119.75 ($1.56).

About Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

