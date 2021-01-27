Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 258.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.3% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 133,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,714,000 after acquiring an additional 70,082 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $1,300,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 6,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

MA stock opened at $322.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $321.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 515,952 shares of company stock valued at $164,523,030 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

