Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

MA stock opened at $327.70 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,952 shares of company stock valued at $164,523,030 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

