MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Raised to $26.00 at Truist

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCFT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $505.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 38.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

