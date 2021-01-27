Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of -209.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.95. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

