Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Materion in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30. Materion has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Materion by 3.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 69.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Materion by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

