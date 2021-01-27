Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading Down 8.3%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.54. 4,761,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 6,718,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
A number of research firms have commented on MTNB. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $307.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 3.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 137,126 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.
About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
