Matthew B. Salzberg Sells 86,300 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 86,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $887,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,490.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blue Apron stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. 4,870,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The business had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

APRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 70.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter worth $3,021,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 53.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

