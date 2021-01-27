Maverick Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,673.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $326,123.23 and approximately $3,673.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00050929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00134370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00295146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00069107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00036726 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

