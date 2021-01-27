MAX Exchange Token Price Down 2.2% This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $207,981.17 and approximately $13,186.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,089.21 or 1.00012200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00022918 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.14 or 0.00727490 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00316891 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00194220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002601 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001982 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003900 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

