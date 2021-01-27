Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) PT Raised to $97.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.
Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $90.39. 39,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,364. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after buying an additional 1,309,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,773,000 after buying an additional 692,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $87,747,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
