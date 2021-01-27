Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) PT Raised to $97.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $90.39. 39,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,364. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after buying an additional 1,309,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,773,000 after buying an additional 692,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $87,747,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

