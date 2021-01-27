Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) (TSE:MXG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.24

Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) (TSE:MXG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.45. Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 3,315 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78.

Get Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) alerts:

Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) (TSE:MXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of power and power related projects in Canada. It generates electricity through coal and natural gas power station. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated a power plant with 150 megawatts of electric generating capacity in Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.