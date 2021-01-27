MaxLinear (MXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect MaxLinear to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. MaxLinear has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MXL stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,357. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

