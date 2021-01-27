McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,440 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.77. 61,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,555. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

