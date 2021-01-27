MD Financial Management Inc. Buys 518,063 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,063 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 4.0% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $126,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 72,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 246,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,114 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.23. 30,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $62.36.

