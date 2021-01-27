MD Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 762,874 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 762,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,659,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,020,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,147,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,043,000 after purchasing an additional 67,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.76. 1,257,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,968,129. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

