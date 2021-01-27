MD Financial Management Inc. Has $16.04 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of First Trust Water ETF worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIW. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,760. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

