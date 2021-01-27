MD Financial Management Inc. Has $72.47 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,493 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $72,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,525,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.43. 52,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,508. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.25. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $88.86.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.