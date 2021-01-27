MD Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.1% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $162,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VB traded down $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $202.50. 7,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,630. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $210.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.94.

