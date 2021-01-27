MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New $6.36 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,000. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 478,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,324. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.