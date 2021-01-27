MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New $87.54 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,694,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,544,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.8% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,108,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,252,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,647,297. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

