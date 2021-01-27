MD Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,327,405. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.89.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

