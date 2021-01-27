MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 19,914 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

MD Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,914 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF makes up about 1.9% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 6.68% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $60,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,861. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $83.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.13.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.