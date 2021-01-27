MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 24,368 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,368 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 6.29% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $19,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 40,101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 123.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 33,444 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,324,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000.

WOOD traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $82.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,252. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

