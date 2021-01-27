MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 33,292 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,292 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up 1.0% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 2.42% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $32,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHO. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of PHO stock traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,420. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.