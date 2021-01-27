MD Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,192,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,218,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,617,000 after buying an additional 3,051,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,147,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,034,000 after buying an additional 96,861 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,154,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 85,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,235. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

