MD Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

MD Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,999 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.58. 1,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,651. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

