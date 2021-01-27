MediShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $387,552.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00069035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.03 or 0.00922839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.32 or 0.04357763 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018009 BTC.

About MediShares

MDS is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars.

