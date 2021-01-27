Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Stock Price Up 27.4%

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s share price rose 27.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 959,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 317,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.
Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The asset manager reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.
About Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY)
Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
