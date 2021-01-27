Melon (MLN) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Melon token can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.98 or 0.00929650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.47 or 0.04396260 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018087 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

