Membrana (MBN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $121,268.00

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Membrana has a market cap of $484,224.00 and $121,268.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Membrana has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00069397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.00886353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.08 or 0.04397778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Membrana Profile

MBN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 608,697,920 coins and its circulating supply is 344,341,079 coins. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io . Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io

