Meme (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $271,797.00

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Meme token can currently be bought for about $466.78 or 0.01519378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $13.07 million and $271,797.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meme has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.01 or 0.00319012 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00033362 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004247 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

