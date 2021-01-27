Meme Price Hits $485.93 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Meme has a total market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meme token can currently be purchased for approximately $485.93 or 0.01560661 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.00314800 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00032359 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003886 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000888 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

Meme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

