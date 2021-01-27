MenaPay (MPAY) Trading Up 61.6% This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $9,873.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 61.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00069035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.03 or 0.00922839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.32 or 0.04357763 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018009 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

