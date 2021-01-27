Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

MERC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $775.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

