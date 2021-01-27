Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

