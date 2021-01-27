Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,784,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,702 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $145,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

MRK stock opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $89.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

